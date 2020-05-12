Orlando, Florida, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, released its latest research initiative, “Open for Business: Consumer Intent as States Lift COVID-19 Restrictions” today. The first of its kind, this U.S. consumer study examines the impacts of COVID-19 “Stay-at-Home” orders and contrasts responses from those living in “Open States” and “Closed States.” At the time of this survey there were different public health restrictions in effect among States across the country. “Open States” have begun to reopen businesses such as restaurants, bars, and hair salons to the public, while “Closed States” had not yet at the time of survey.
The new report is available to download for free, here: izea.com/covid19/open
IZEA fielded the study from May 6th to May 7, 2020 as many U.S. consumers were permitted to visit local establishments for the first time in months. The majority of those who participated in the study (62.9%) said they left their house for those items that they deemed ‘essential’ while stay-at-home orders were in effect. Results are based on the responses from 1,214 U.S. Internet users ages 18-60+. The special report is the fifth in a series of groundbreaking consumer research studies that IZEA has published since the Coronavirus pandemic began to take hold of American consumers in late March.
Key Statistics for Consumer Confinement Include:
Key Statistics for Internet Use Include:
Key Statistics for The Travel Industry Include:
Key Statistics for The Home Improvement Industry Include:
Key Statistics for The Consumer Electronics Industry Include:
“While many states have begun to lift restrictions on stay-at-home orders, it appears that consumer behavior has been forever altered by Coronavirus,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Internet usage was high before COVID-19, but it has become an even more essential need for consumers that have been confined to their home. Seventy-five percent of all consumers surveyed indicated that they are spending more time online since being impacted by Coronavirus, with only 3.4% saying that they are spending less time. That near-term change in Internet consumption is to be expected, but the longer-term implications have only just begun to be felt. Forty-five percent of respondents indicated that they have permanently changed their shopping habits to spend more online. That number climbs to 50% for those 19-44 years old, the primary focus for most consumer brands.”
“Coronavirus has forced behavioral changes that may have occurred over years or decades to happen over a few short months,” continued Murphy. “This change will be very challenging for smaller local retailers and those larger organizations that have not yet adopted an Internet-centric consumer strategy. At the same time, those who have invested resources in their online shopping experience and espoused modern views towards ordering and fulfilment for goods and services have an opportunity to thrive in the new environment that COVID-19 creates, both now and in the future.”
To view all of IZEA’s COVID-19 consumer research in full visit izea.com/covid19.
Press Contact Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com
