SHANGHAI, China, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended Mar. 31, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Friday, May 22, 2020.



Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 22, 2020. (7:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast growing technology platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and a fun and interactive shopping experience. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks effectively.

