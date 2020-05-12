SAN MATEO, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK) today announced that organizations and government agencies are using SurveyMonkey Apply to streamline how they collect and review data-intensive applications for grants, scholarships, awards and other programs. The platform helps organizations aid communities and small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.



SurveyMonkey Apply enables users to quickly and efficiently review and administer funds. Users can build branded, online portals where they may collect applications, coordinate reviews and capture feedback that is essential to determining and driving the success of their efforts.

By automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks, organizations are able to create and run processes much faster than they would through other product options or by building their own solutions. Recent users include grant program administrator, Ureeka, the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, PenFed Foundation and the Town of Breckenridge, Colorado, which have used Apply as they reach out to provide both financial relief and support to their communities during this time.

“The response to our COVID-19 relief program has been overwhelming. In four days, we received more than 6,000 applications. To date, we’ve helped hundreds of military service members and veterans who are experiencing a financial emergency due to the crisis," said Daria Teutonico, programs director at PenFed Foundation. "Our goal is to be able to help even more military families prevent a financial emergency from turning into a long-term hardship."

PenFed Foundation was the first national veterans’ service organization to start a COVID-19 relief program. It leveraged its partnership with SurveyMonkey Apply to quickly create a program in mid-March that began providing financial assistance to veterans and service members experiencing a financial emergency due to job loss.

“Speed is absolutely vital when supporting communities and providing aid to people, and we want organizations to be able to move as quickly as possible during this time of unprecedented need,” said Leela Srinivasan, chief marketing officer at SurveyMonkey. “Apply is helping people to take quick and creative action in support of their communities.”

SurveyMonkey Apply was recently recognized by G2, the largest software marketplace and review platform, as a Momentum Leader in both Admissions and Enrollment Management and Grant Management.

SurveyMonkey’s additional efforts to help customers and communities combat the pandemic include a recent collaboration with COVID Near You , an organization that collects diverse data sets across the U.S.

SurveyMonkey is also helping State governments, including the Rhode Island Dept. of Health, which is leveraging SurveyMonkey’s Enterprise Solution for agile COVID-19 tracking.

For more information on SurveyMonkey’s support efforts through the coronavirus crisis, including a return to work survey template launched last week, please visit here .

Visit apply.surveymonkey.com to learn more about how organizations can use SurveyMonkey Apply to provide aid to their customers and communities.

