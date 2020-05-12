PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Secure Technology Alliance took another step forward in its efforts to raise awareness and accelerate adoption of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) in the U.S. with the launch of an online educational hub, mDLConnection.com . This website will help to inform the U.S. market on the technology, its applications and its current implementation status across states, and is the latest educational deliverable of the Alliance’s mobile driver’s license initiative to date.



“Identity is changing – the most common form of state-issued ID is coming to our mobile phones, which creates opportunities for everyone to use these digital identities in a new way. Having a singular, trusted source for information on mDLs and how they work is essential during this transition towards a new identity ecosystem,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “The Alliance is building a cross-industry group of experts and potential end users to help advance the standards and security principles necessary to fulfill the potential of mDLs. On mDLConnection.com we’ve created a central hub for the resources and materials necessary for relying parties to understand what this technology is, where it can be used and what the considerations are for them, specifically.”

This initiative and the new website have been supported by leaders in the industry including motor vehicle agencies, driver’s license technology providers, mobile technology providers, security providers, testing organizations, and relying parties including retailers, financial institutions and government security agencies. The content portal:

Provides easy access to resources on mDL technology, its applications, implementation and more from trusted sources, including the Secure Technology Alliance, its members, government bodies and other associations

Highlights Alliance webinars, events and activities related to mDLs and mDL applications

Features relevant news and announcements on the development and spread of mobile driver’s license technology in the U.S

Displays a U.S. state-by-state mDL implementation tracker map that shows the status of pilots and implementations across all states

The Alliance has been very active in the mDL space this year. A major output of this initiative has been a white paper, “ The Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) and Ecosystem ,” which provides information on U.S. implementations of mDLs that comply with the ISO/IEC standard 18013-5 and its complementary executive summary . Another notable development is the mDL FAQ , which is hosted on mDLConnection.com and helps to answer essential questions about mDLs. Along with creating these resources, the Alliance has prioritized mDLs as a topic at recent industry events to accelerate awareness of the technology.

The Secure Technology Alliance Identity Council is also hosting a four-part webinar series that discusses mDLs and the impact they will have on identity verification. A recording of the first webinar from April 30, 2020 is available on the Secure Technology Alliance website at https://www.securetechalliance.org/the-mobile-drivers-license-and-ecosystem-webinar-series/introduction-to-the-mdl/ .

The next webinar in the series, “mDL Use Cases on Day One and Beyond,” covers initial and future capabilities of mDLs that comply with ISO 18013-5 and will be held on May 28, 2020 at 1pm EST/10am PST. Registration for this series is available at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4477725226811143695 .

Participation in the Secure Technology Alliance mDL initiative is open to Alliance members and select guest participants. If you are interested in understanding how to participate in this mDL initiative, contact Cathy Medich ( cmedich@securetechalliance.org ) for additional information.

