Denver, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans start to enjoy the warmer weather and fire up their grills, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. is here to ensure beef cravings are satisfied with a quick guide for simple steak swaps and recipe inspiration. Whether a favorite cut of steak isn’t available at the grocery store or there’s a desire to try something new, beef’s variety and versatility mean there are almost endless options.
According to retail sales data, taste is the number one reason consumers choose beef, and that is especially true during summer grilling season when steak sales jump, on average, more than 10 percenti, between Memorial Day and Labor Day. To make the most out of the grilling season, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. culinary team, funded by the beef checkoff, has compiled a list of simple steak swaps for top grilling cuts and versatile recipes that make it easy to get beef on the table regardless of what cut of beef you have on hand:
“One of the biggest benefits of beef is its great taste and incredible versatility,” said Bridget Wasser, executive director of Meat Science, Culinary & Supply Chain, at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “Whether it’s due to availability, budget or preference, there are a number of easy swaps consumers can make when it comes to grilling beef, and all are sure to satisfy!”
For more cut information, recipes and grilling inspiration, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com
About the Beef Checkoff
The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.
About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff
The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
i Source: IRI/Freshlook, Total US MULO ending 12/31/2019; Categorized by VMeat Syst; 16 week summer period Memorial Day to Labor Day
Hillary Makens National Cattlemen's Beef Association 303-850-3385 hmakens@beef.org
National Cattlemen's Beef Association
Centennial, Colorado, UNITED STATES
Hillary Makens National Cattlemen's Beef Association 303-850-3385 hmakens@beef.org
National Cattlemen's Beef Association LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: