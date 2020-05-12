Denver, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans start to enjoy the warmer weather and fire up their grills, Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. is here to ensure beef cravings are satisfied with a quick guide for simple steak swaps and recipe inspiration. Whether a favorite cut of steak isn’t available at the grocery store or there’s a desire to try something new, beef’s variety and versatility mean there are almost endless options.

According to retail sales data, taste is the number one reason consumers choose beef, and that is especially true during summer grilling season when steak sales jump, on average, more than 10 percenti, between Memorial Day and Labor Day. To make the most out of the grilling season, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. culinary team, funded by the beef checkoff, has compiled a list of simple steak swaps for top grilling cuts and versatile recipes that make it easy to get beef on the table regardless of what cut of beef you have on hand:

If you’re planning a date night at home but can’t find a Filet Mignon, a Strip Steak can save the day. While a Filet Mignon is known for its succulent taste, with a buttery texture, a Strip Steak, is a tender alternative, perfect for grilling.

Don’t have a Ribeye? A Chuck Eye Steak or Strip Steak are two great substitutes, especially in this Ribeye Steak and Seasoned Vegetable Kabobs recipe! While Ribeye is the king of the grill, these other options won’t disappoint with a similar tender and savory eating experience. Bonus: the Chuck Eye Steak is a low-cost alternative.

T-Bone lovers have no fear, a Porterhouse Steak is an easy substitute. The Porterhouse Steak delivers big flavor and is large enough to feed two as it combines a Strip and Tenderloin Steak. For a fresh summer salad, try this recipe for Greek-Seasoned T-Bone Steaks with Cucumber and Tomato Salad, and swap out the T-Bone Steak for a Porterhouse.

The Strip Steak, also known as a New York Strip or KC Strip, is as versatile as it gets and can be used interchangeably with a number of steaks, including a Ribeye Steak, Top Sirloin Steak or T-Bone Steak. All of these cuts deliver optimal taste and tenderness and are perfect in a variety of recipes from salads to kabobs, or simply prepared featuring a flavorful rub like in this recipe for Garden Herb Strip Steaks.

Another versatile favorite is the Top Sirloin Steak. If you can’t get your hands on one in time for dinner, you have plenty of options! Try a Flat Iron Steak, a Petite Sirloin Steak, or even the affordable Ranch Steak, for maximum flavor on the grill. If you’re looking for a lighter meal, check out this Sirloin Steak and Tomato Salad as a tasty option that can be made with any of these cuts.

“One of the biggest benefits of beef is its great taste and incredible versatility,” said Bridget Wasser, executive director of Meat Science, Culinary & Supply Chain, at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. “Whether it’s due to availability, budget or preference, there are a number of easy swaps consumers can make when it comes to grilling beef, and all are sure to satisfy!”

For more cut information, recipes and grilling inspiration, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com

