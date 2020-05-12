NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ("Sequential" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SQBG) will issue financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens on Friday, May 15, 2020.



Management will provide further commentary on the Company's financial results on a conference call at 8:30am ET that day. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9208 or visit the investor relations page on the Company's website: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com