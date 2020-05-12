HOUSTON, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis, today announced that it will present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.



Event: 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:20 AM ET

Location: Virtual

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at http://ir.aravive.com .

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments designed to halt the progression of life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis. Aravive’s lead product candidate, AVB-500, is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. By capturing serum GAS6, AVB-500 starves the AXL pathway of its signal, potentially halting the biological programming that promotes disease progression. AXL receptor signaling plays an important role in multiple types of malignancies by promoting metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression. The GAS6-AXL signaling pathway also plays a significant role in fibrogenesis. Aravive is actively evaluating AVB-500 in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer and clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and intends to expand development into additional oncology and fibrotic indications. Aravive is based in Houston, Texas, and received a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) in 2016. For more information, please visit www.aravive.com.

