WALTHAM, Mass., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , the leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today credited customer Aultman Hospital of Canton, Ohio, for its use of technology to keep patients, families and staff safe and connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For healthcare organizations, ensuring secure connectivity has been critical to the process of maintaining ongoing operations and keeping patients connected with their families. Under the direction of Chief Technology Officer Rafael Gonzalez, the IT team at Stark County’s largest hospital connected more than 1,000 remote, non-clinical workers by setting up 300 virtual desktops. They added additional storage to enable the desktops along with VPN connections for laptop users.



Aultman Hospital also repurposed a series of mobile workstations to enable each unit within the hospital to provide video conferencing between patients and their families, which was tremendously popular with patients and staff. Through this virtual visitation program, patients connected with family members from across the country. One patient, who could not speak because of an intubation, used a whiteboard the staff provided to communicate with family members in Florida and Colorado.



“Getting the back-end processes ready to support that many users, in a matter of weeks, was quite stressful, but our team worked around the clock to make it happen,” said Rafael Gonzalez, CTO, Aultman Hospital. “Several of our key technology partners also have stepped up to the plate, and for that we are eternally grateful.”



Dealing with the financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis represents an ongoing challenge. The Aultman executive and management teams, excluding clinical staff, took pay cuts and technology partners offered customized support. This support includes free additional data storage from Infinidat, extending total capacity to over one petabyte, free extended trial licenses from VMware, and increased bandwidth from Spectrum to support remote users.



About Aultman Health Foundation

The Aultman Health Foundation is a not-for-profit health care organization serving Stark and surrounding counties. The integrated health care system includes Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, the locally managed health insurance provider AultCare, The Aultman Foundation and Aultman College. With 1,032 beds, over 800 active physicians and a team of more than 7,000 employees, Aultman is Stark County's largest provider of health care services. For more information, visit www.aultman.org .