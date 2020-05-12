IRVINE, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mavenlink, the leading provider of cloud-based software for the modern services organization, today announced it has appointed Jared Haleck as its new senior vice president of product. Haleck will oversee the Mavenlink product management, product design, and quality assurance functions.



Haleck, who will report directly to CEO Ray Grainger, brings deep experience leading product development for organizations in the SaaS industry. Haleck’s mission will be to build upon Mavenlink’s people-centric product design to accelerate transformation to the digital workplace for high-performing services businesses, enabling them to be more efficient and more adaptable in an increasingly dynamic industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Haleck to the Mavenlink team,” said Ray Grainger, CEO and founder, Mavenlink. “His expertise in and experience building products for enterprise customers will strengthen our company and help to continue establishing Mavenlink as an industry frontrunner. I believe now is the time to elevate and further empower our product organization, and Haleck is the ideal person to answer that call.”

Prior to Mavenlink, Haleck was vice president of product at InsideSales.com, which recently rebranded to XANT. At XANT, Haleck led the product organization, delivering leading products for the product category created during his tenure. Haleck also focused on delivering unique AI solutions and disrupting industry conventions in order to drive outcomes for XANT customers. His experience has helped him gain an understanding for how to successfully leverage AI in products and build a strong network of users and partners.

“Mavenlink has a strong track record of helping professional services organizations reach their full potential,” said Haleck. “The way Mavenlink approaches developing its product for the market, its focus on enterprise customers, the network it is building, and the strong leadership team make it an ideal fit for me. I look forward to helping Mavenlink continue along its trajectory as a leader in its industry.”

About Mavenlink

Mavenlink is the modern software platform for professional and marketing services organizations. It is the only solution that helps services firms establish an operational system of record that facilitates their business lifecycle, including key capabilities like resource management, project management, collaboration, project accounting, and Business Intelligence. Services organizations in more than 100 countries are improving operational execution, increasing agility, and driving improved financial performance with Mavenlink. Mavenlink was recently named one of the fastest growing companies in North America by Deloitte, is the only solution to be listed as a Leader in both G2 Crowd's Best Professional Services Automation and Best Project Management Software grids, and has been recognized as a Glassdoor Best Place to Work. Learn more at www.mavenlink.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5231060a-c931-4f1d-a0c1-4ac26cdb4ca1