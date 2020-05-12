NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, June 2-4, 2020.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, will host 1x1 meetings via conference calls.



About Seelos Therapeutics:



Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s Disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.



