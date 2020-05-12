Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Brachytherapy Devices Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The brachytherapy devices market is poised to grow by $ 388.62 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on brachytherapy devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence and incidence of cancer, technological advances in brachytherapy and increasing demand for brachytherapy. In addition, high prevalence and incidence of cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The brachytherapy devices market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscapes.



This study identifies the increase in M&A and strategic alliances among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the brachytherapy devices market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on image-guided brachytherapy and increasing focus on multidisciplinary cancer care will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading brachytherapy devices market vendors that include Becton, Dickinson and Co., Carl Zeiss AG, CivaTech Oncology Inc., Eckert & Ziegler AG, Elekta AB, Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., IsoRay Inc., Theragenics Corp., and Varian Medical Systems Inc.. Also, the brachytherapy devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Technique

Market segments

Comparison by Technique

HDR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LDR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technique

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Gynecological cancer

Prostate cancer

Breast cancer

Other cancers

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Carl Zeiss AG

CivaTech Oncology Inc.

Eckert & Ziegler AG

Elekta AB

Hologic Inc.

iCAD Inc.

IsoRay Inc.

Theragenics Corp.

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

