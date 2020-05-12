Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Education Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The online education market is poised to grow by $ 247.46 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The reports on online education market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing advantages of online learning and outbreak of COVID -19 globally. In addition, growing advantages of online learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The online education market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes.



This study identifies rapid penetration of internet-enabled devices as one of the prime reasons driving the online education market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online education market vendors that include 2U Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Coursera Inc., edX Inc., iTutorGroup, LinkedIn Corp., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc.. Also, the online education market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by type

Primary and secondary supplemental education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Reskilling and online certifications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Test preparation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Language and casual learning - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

2U Inc.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

edX Inc.

iTutorGroup

LinkedIn Corp.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

