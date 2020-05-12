



Bank of Åland Plc

Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

May 12, 2020, 3.15 p.m

Notification of an application for the admission of a security to trading in a regulated market

The Bank of Åland Plc has filed an application to Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd for the admission of the below-mentioned securities (SEK denominated covered bond issue) to trading in a regulated market.

Name of issue: Ålandsbanken SWE Covered Bonds 1/2025

ISIN code: SE0013359627

Issue amount: SEK 2 000 000 000

The Final Terms of the Issue are available at the issuer’s website:

https://www.alandsbanken.com/about-us/financial-information/debt-programme

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, phone +358 40 512 7505