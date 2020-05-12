Männedorf, Switzerland, May 12, 2020 – The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced that it will take part at the following virtual investor conferences in May:

Berenberg Diagnostics Conference, London, UK

Date: 14 May 2020

Lunch Panel Discussion: 12:00 pm BST (13:00 CEST)

Global Fireside Chat: 1:00 pm BST (14:00 CEST)

Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan

No Webcast

UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, New York, USA

Date: 18 – 19 May 2020

Presentation: 19 May 2020, 7:30 am EDT (13:30 CEST)

Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan

Webcast live under the "Investor Relations" tab of Tecan's website www.tecan.com

A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 90 days.

Virtual Berenberg Conference USA 2020, Tarrytown, USA

Date: 20 May 2020

Global Fireside Chat: 9:00 am EDT (15:00 CEST)

Presenter: Dr. Achim von Leoprechting, CEO, Tecan

No Webcast

