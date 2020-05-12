Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact on IT Services: COVID-19 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the IT services sector.



While there is a potential upside from COVID-19 for most tech, media, and telecoms (TMT) sectors, there is little optimism around IT services. With the world in lockdown, IT services staff cannot access clients' sites or their own offices and must rely, like everyone else, on remote working.



Providing technology services that enable digital transformation is a major area of business for IT services vendors. However, in the short-term, this business will disappear because client companies will be looking to reduce costs. Any work slated to support this year's projects will be pushed out. Several vendors taking stock of the impact of COVID-19 have admitted that they cannot yet provide any future guidance on revenues.



This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global IT services sector.

It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. - This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.

COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the IT services sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.



