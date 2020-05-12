Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact on IT Services: COVID-19 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the IT services sector.
While there is a potential upside from COVID-19 for most tech, media, and telecoms (TMT) sectors, there is little optimism around IT services. With the world in lockdown, IT services staff cannot access clients' sites or their own offices and must rely, like everyone else, on remote working.
Providing technology services that enable digital transformation is a major area of business for IT services vendors. However, in the short-term, this business will disappear because client companies will be looking to reduce costs. Any work slated to support this year's projects will be pushed out. Several vendors taking stock of the impact of COVID-19 have admitted that they cannot yet provide any future guidance on revenues.
