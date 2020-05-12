Denver, CO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Helix Technologies, Inc, (OTCQB:HLIX) (the “Company”) the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry, announced today that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 will be available on Friday, May 15, 2020, and the Company will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. eastern time on Monday, May 18th to discuss the financial results and the Company’s positioning for growth for the remainder of 2020 and beyond. There will be a live Q&A following the presentation portion of the call. Investors are also encouraged to submit questions via email prior to and during the call by emailing ir@helixtechnologies.com



We recommend calling in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. Interested parties can participate using the following information:

Time: Monday, May 18th 5:30 p.m. EDT

Attendee Dial In: 866-342-8588 or 203-518-9865

Passcode or ID: 43549

About Helix Technologies, Inc.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is the leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix Technologies provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. While Helix provides services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, the Company does not deal directly with the plant or any derivative products. Helix Technologies’ products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 9 countries and has processed over $20 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix Technologies and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtechnologies.com. and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for the CannaPulse Newsletter for legislative changes, software updates and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks associated with our business; intellectual property risks; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings. Helix Technologies assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Colt Peterson

Helix Technologies, Inc.

303-324-1022

press@helixtechnologies.com

IR Contact:

Scott Ogur, CFA

Helix Technologies, Inc.

ir@helixtechnologies.com