The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the cloud services sector.



The shock of a widespread move to home-working would have brought businesses to a grinding halt had large investments in cloud computing not been made over the last 10 years. That investment now has the potential to transform the way some businesses operate.



Since March 2020, cloud-based services for remote workers have kept the world running and could result in fundamental changes to how the world works. The remote-working genie is out of the bottle. The sustained nature of COVID-19 means organizations previously averse to the prospect of allowing employees to work remotely are now having to embrace the idea.



Scope

This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud services sector.

It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. - This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Reasons to Buy

COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks. COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues. This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the cloud services sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

Key Topics Covered:



COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Services

Cloud Services Sector Scorecard

Thematic Briefing

Appendix: Our Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

VMware

Microsoft

Alibaba

IBM

Alphabet

Box

Salesforce

Tencent

Equinix

F5 Networks

Oracle

GoDaddy

Cloudera

PayPal

RingCentral

Dropbox

Red Hat

Citrix Systems

Cisco

Shopify

Dell

Baidu

Inspur Electronic

NetScout

Twilio

HP Enterprise

LogMeIn

Micro Focus

SUSE

Huawei

NetApp

Rackspace

Nutanix

Digital Realty

Verisign

Vonage

Interxion

SAP

MicroStrategy

Akamai

CommVault

Pivot3

United Internet

LivePerson

21 Vianet

Hitachi

Canonical

Lenovo

Baozun

Xunlei

Fujitsu

Mirantis

Platform9



