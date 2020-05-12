Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact on Cloud Services: COVID-19 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the cloud services sector.
The shock of a widespread move to home-working would have brought businesses to a grinding halt had large investments in cloud computing not been made over the last 10 years. That investment now has the potential to transform the way some businesses operate.
Since March 2020, cloud-based services for remote workers have kept the world running and could result in fundamental changes to how the world works. The remote-working genie is out of the bottle. The sustained nature of COVID-19 means organizations previously averse to the prospect of allowing employees to work remotely are now having to embrace the idea.
Formats available: