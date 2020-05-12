Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact on Cloud Services: COVID-19 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the cloud services sector.

The shock of a widespread move to home-working would have brought businesses to a grinding halt had large investments in cloud computing not been made over the last 10 years. That investment now has the potential to transform the way some businesses operate.

Since March 2020, cloud-based services for remote workers have kept the world running and could result in fundamental changes to how the world works. The remote-working genie is out of the bottle. The sustained nature of COVID-19 means organizations previously averse to the prospect of allowing employees to work remotely are now having to embrace the idea.

Scope

  • This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud services sector.
  • It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.
  • It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. - This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Key Topics Covered:

  • COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020
  • COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Services
  • Cloud Services Sector Scorecard
  • Thematic Briefing
  • Appendix: Our Thematic Research Methodology

