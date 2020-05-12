RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to be selected as a 2020 Top Training Company™ by Training Industry. This is the eleventh consecutive year that ValueSelling has received this distinction for the Top Sales Training List based on a thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience, and expertise of sales training providers.

Training Industry is the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders and prepares the Training Industry Top 20 and Training Industry Watch List reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. View Training Industry’s Top 20 list of Sales Training Companies, along with the Watch List.

“This year’s Top 20 Sales Training Companies are embracing learning technologies and growing and evolving their course programs to fully support and engage the modern learner,” said Ken Taylor, president of Training Industry, Inc. “Through digital offerings, simulations, coaching and assessments, these organizations are leading the sales training industry through innovative and blended approaches to ensure a comprehensive learning experience.”

Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling, comments, “As 2020 unfolds as a very unpredictable year for sales professionals, we’re encouraged to be recognized once again as a leader in the sales training industry. Training Industry looks for attributes like thought leadership and influence on the sales training sector, along with breadth and quality of sales training topics and competencies. At ValueSelling, one way we’re demonstrating this is by helping our clients drive results with Virtual Instructor-Led Training options to maximize their success. In the end, sales quotas have not gone away even with a pandemic.”

