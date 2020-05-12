Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Makeup - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US makeup sector was led by the face makeup category in the value terms, while nail makeup category is forecast to register the fastest growth in value and volume terms during 2019-2024.



Health & beauty stores was the leading channel for distribution of makeup products in the country. Rigid plastics was the commonly used pack material in the sector. Older consumers (aged 55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of makeup products in the country. L`Oreal S.A., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. and Coty, Inc. were the leading players in the sector.



This report on the makeup sector in the US provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.



What else is contained?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2014-2024

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for eye makeup, face makeup, lip makeup and nail makeup with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2019-2024

Leading players: Market share of compaines (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2019

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash & carries & warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health & beauty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, dollar stores, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers.

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: tube, jar, bottle, bag/sachet, tub, aerosol, speciality container and other pack type, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton - folding, blister pack, bag, sleeve and shrink wrap.

Scope

Per capita consumption of makeup in the US was higher than both global and regional levels in 2019.

The per capita consumption of face makeup category was higher than other makeup categories in 2019.

Health & beauty stores is the leading distribution channel in the US makeup sector in 2019.

Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the US makeup sector.

Older consumers account for the leading share in the consumption of makeup products in the US.

Reasons to Buy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed company share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rural-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Market Environment

Value and volume share of the US in the global and North American markets

Growth analysis of the US compared to other leading countries in the North America market

PCC and PCE of the US compared to global and North America market

2: Sector Deep Dive

The US makeup sector snapshot

Market size analysis

Demand for valuefor moneyproducts

Cross-category comparison -value growth analysis and category winners and losers

Cross-category comparison -volume growth analysis and category winners and losers

3: Category DeepDive

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Market size analysis-category: eye makeup

Segment-level analysis (in value and volume terms) -eye makeup

Market size analysis-category: face makeup

Segment-level analysis (in value and volume terms) -face makeup

Market size analysis-category: lip makeup

Segment-level analysis (in value and volume terms) -lip makeup

Market size analysis-category: nail makeup

4: Distribution Analysis

Channel share analysis

5: Competitive Environment

Leading companies value share

Brand share analysis of top five companies

Brand share analysis of top five companies by category

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

6: Packaging Analysis

Pack material growth analysis

Pack type growth analysis

Closure type growth analysis

Primary outer type growth analysis

7: City DeepDive

Market size analysis of top ten cities

Market size analysis of top ten cities by category

Leading cities contribution to volume growth

8: Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Appendix

Companies Mentioned



L`Oreal S.A.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Coty Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido Company Limited

Mary Kay Inc.

Chanel S.A.

Markwins International Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iohyr1

