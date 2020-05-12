PHOENIX, AZ and OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced today that one of its best AGM Smart Vending Machine Kiosk customers, Earthly Mist, has successfully integrated ERBB’s proprietary vending technology (called AGM) so that their retail customers and staff never need to interact together in order to complete a transaction at their stores. As a result, this contact-free transaction keeps all parties safer in our Covid-19 environment.



Earthly Mist, like most companies in the retail sector, found itself in a situation when Covid 19 hit, of having to close its stores unless it found a way to continue to serve its clients without risking the health of its employees and customers. Store management came up with a solution to deploy their American Green AGM kiosks to carry out a complete transaction without any human interaction whatsoever.

According to Earthly Mist Manager, Danelle Pierce, “Since our customers and employees’ safety was our #1 priority, we've used American Green’s vending solution, the AGM, as a way to offer contactless purchases that are compliant within our current Covid-19 environment. American Green’s AGM has been great for our clients that still need to complete purchases, but who are concerned about interacting with the public. By making our products available day and night, essential workers still in the workforce no longer need to rush over to our stores before our stores close. We've let our clients know that even through forced shutdowns due to government restrictions, our popular products will remain available to them for purchase any time of the day or night. Our contact-free solution has greatly relieved consumer and employee anxiety and allowed us to continue to offer access to our products during these uncertain times.”

According to Lindel Creed, American Green’s head of the company’s AGM Division, “Earthly Mist and American Green were forced to become very creative in their business thinking and, as a result, have put the Company’s leading edge technology to optimum use while keeping Earthly Mist’s business operating and their client base stress free. Making high-tech security cameras and two-way communications available to customers arriving at the store, coupled with American Green’s proprietary AGM, Earthly Mist can continue to securely dispense its quality products to customers using the kind of ingenuity that has made our country great.”

When visiting the Earthly Mist Facebook Page one can see a flyer mentioning a possible temporary closure; however, the website and Automatic Dispensing AGM Machines still remain available day and night.

In other news, American Green plans to open up 10 additional major markets to experienced vending operators wishing to sell American Green’s Premium CBD line of products. In addition to the AGM smart vending kiosk, the company is also a leading online supplier of America-made, high quality CBD products which it plans to “marry” to its state-of-the-art AGM machines. For a sampling of American Green’s high quality product offerings, simply click on the company’s online store.

If you are an experienced vending route operator serving a major market and wish to add a complete line of fully legal CBD products to your existing route, you should contact Mr. Lindel Creed at American Green’s AGM Vending Division located in Gastonia, North Carolina. You can email Lindel at lindel@americangreen.com or call him on his direct line at 704-718-3158.

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc. became, in 2009, America’s second publicly-traded company in the cannabis industry. American Green now, with its more than 50,000 individual certified shareholders, is one of the largest (in shareholder count) in the cannabis sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis and premium CBD industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation management, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives in the cannabis-adjacent and CBD industries, laser-focused on adding company and shareholder value.

