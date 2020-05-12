MONTREAL, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the acquisition, by map designation, of 100% interest in 172 claims (96 km2) located approximately 20 kilometres south of the town of Matagami, in Abitibi, Quebec. This new project, called Noyelles, provides control over more than 30 kilometres of structures with strong gold potential, within and proximal to the northern contact of the sedimentary Taibi Group along the Casa Berardi deformation zone.



This new acquisition is located approximately 8 kilometres northeast of the Vezza gold deposit, held by Nottaway Resources Inc. and hosted in the southern part of the Taibi sediments, along the Douay-Cameron deformation zone. The latter also hosts the Douay deposit held by Maple Gold Mines Ltd. The Douay deposit is located approximately 35 kilometres west of Midland’s Noyelles new property and contains indicated resources estimated at 8.6 million tonnes grading 1.52 g/t Au (422,000 ounces of gold) and inferred resources of 71.2 million tonnes grading 1.03 g/t Au for 2.35 million ounces of gold (Source: NI 43-101 report by RPA dated December 6, 2019).

The Noyelles property covers, over a distance of more than 15 kilometres, the northern contact of the Taibi Group sediments along the Casa Berardi North deformation zone. A felsic intrusion, approximately 4 kilometres long, lies near this contact. The intrusion causes a structural complexity and potential gold traps associated with low-pressure zones along the lateral extensions of the intrusion. A few historical gold occurrences are reported near this contact, namely the historical Ludger gold showing, located approximately 3 kilometres east of Noyelles, where grades reaching 7.6 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in channel sample and up to 2.2 g/t Au over 3.9 metres in drill hole are reported (Source: MERN-SIGEOM NTS sheet 32F11; GM 57119).

Cautionary statements:

Mineralization occurring at the Vezza and Douay gold deposits and at showings located on adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the Noyelles property held by Midland.

The true thickness of historical drill intercepts and channel samples listed in this press release cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Midland is currently conducting a detailed compilation of previous work in preparation for a field campaign in the summer of 2020.

Resumption of fieldwork

Following the announcement by the government of Quebec that mineral exploration activities may resume starting on May 11, 2020, Midland announces it will resume its field programs starting on May 19, 2020. This work will consist of prospecting and soil geochemistry surveys and will be conducted on recently acquired projects, namely Lac Esther, Lewis and Noyelles. In addition, drilling campaigns planned on the Maritime-Cadillac (1650 m) and Casault (1300 m) projects are slated to begin in June and July respectively.

The health and safety of our workers and contractors comes first, and we are taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, by complying with health and safety measures recommended by Public Health officials, and INSPQ and CNESST regulations governing the reopening of mineral exploration activities in Quebec.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, O3 Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, who also approved the technical content of this press release including the content of the historical assessment report filed as GM 57119 in the Quebec government database.

