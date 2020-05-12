Dolby.io is an API platform that further broadens the opportunities to create in Dolby for the enterprise and application development space.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced Dolby.io , an API platform that further broadens the opportunities to create in Dolby for the enterprise and application development space. Dolby.io will enable businesses, developers, and content creators to enhance every interaction and every piece of content in order to deliver spectacular communications, collaboration, and audiovisual experiences in their apps and services.



Since its founding, Dolby has been on a mission to empower creativity and self-expression, which is driven by a belief that people are moved and compelled by immersive experiences. This has led to some of the world’s greatest creatives, storytellers, device manufacturers, and content distributors using Dolby experiences to transform the many ways people enjoy entertainment. However, businesses and developers outside of the music and entertainment industries often lack the resources and experience to integrate our technologies. Dolby.io changes that through a collection of scalable, easy-to-use interactivity and media processing APIs.

“Media not only shapes and defines our experiences, it keeps us connected to each other,” said Aaron Liao, Vice President, Developer Relations, Dolby. “With Dolby.io, developers can now take the magic Dolby has instilled into billions of devices, thousands of films, billions of conference call minutes, and use it to fuel nearly any real-time interaction or piece of content – all at an accessible and transparent cost, designed to inspire iteration and creativity. The future of experiential media never looked or sounded better.”

The initially available APIs can analyze and enhance the quality of media content or enable multi-party audio and video communications to be embedded within an app. Dolby.io will also enable developers to bring Dolby experiences to new industries such as healthcare, distance learning, digital collaboration, online training, podcasting, and social media.

“It’s never just about technology, it’s how you interact with it,” said Henrik Molin, CEO & co-founder, Physitrack. “With Dolby.io, our telehealth platform provides healthcare customers the ability to communicate with patients while presenting and overlaying vital treatment tools and materials for physical rehabilitation, all while delivering millions of crystal-clear call minutes each week.”

“Dolby and SpokenLayer share a goal to create the best experience possible for the listener,” said Will Mayo, founder & Chief Strategy Officer, SpokenLayer. “Thanks to Dolby.io, we can take a diverse set of content, stories, and audio and elevate clarity and quality to create a consistent audience experience for our customers.”

“The intimate magic of audio, as a medium, only happens when the physical distance melts away, and podcast hosts and guests feel like they’re in the same room,” said Zachariah Moreno, co-founder, Squadcast. “Dolby.io helps us dissolve the distance of remote recording to bring that experience closer to reality.”

“Because of Dolby.io, our users can use our platform to quickly clean up podcasts, webinars, or other audio with just a click of a button,” said Sabba Keynejad, CEO, VEED Studio. “Dolby lets us innovate on our product without having to be audiovisual experts so we can focus on what matters - delivering immediate value to our customers.”

The core offerings of Dolby.io include:

Interactivity APIs

Keeping people connected effectively, from bridging geographies to working remotely in distributed systems, has never been more critical. Businesses and developers building communications and collaboration into their apps want control over quality and engagement that third-party services often cannot provide. Dolby.io brings all of Dolby’s experience and specialization in delivering immersive, engaging interactivity and communication to the world of developers without them having to be experts in the underlying technologies.

With Dolby.io’s new interactivity APIs, developers can build everything people need to communicate, collaborate, and succeed with powerful tools that map to existing workflows and ensure users are seamlessly engaged, in-app, and in-flow throughout the experience. Powerful cross-platform capabilities such as Spatial Audio, advanced noise reduction, HD Video, broadcasting and screen-sharing can combine to make distance learning, telehealth visits, training sessions and other live events feel lifelike and familiar, no matter the physical distance separating participants.

Media Processing APIs

Today, media is more crucial than ever to the success of businesses, and the proliferation of easily accessible, premium entertainment has dramatically increased consumer expectations for any type of audio or video content. Before today, high quality sound required dedicated resources and potentially entire teams to deliver professional, consistent results that keep pace with customer demand. With Dolby.io, developers and businesses can now analyze and enhance all their media cost-effectively and at scale. These new and powerful media processing APIs can reduce background noise and improve dialog levels to increase intelligibility and engagement, in addition to providing quality metrics, audio analytics, and deeper content insights that help any developer, any industry, any size company effectively upgrade and manage media content, at scale.

Dolby.io features a free trial for new users that includes 30,000 interactivity minutes and 200 media processing minutes. Beyond the free trial, interactivity APIs will cost $0.0045 per participant, per minute, and media processing APIs will cost $0.05 per minute. To learn more and get started with your free trial, please visit https://dolby.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb1a58d0-8630-42e5-a300-1291a0a97cf0