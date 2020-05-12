SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions, today announced more than $1.4 million in Genasys hardware orders from multiple United States agencies, including the Department of Defense. The orders for the U.S. Air Force, Army and Coast Guard, plus the State Department, Department of Agriculture, and the Department of Homeland Security include LRAD ® 100X, 300X, 450XL, 500X, and military specification 360XT trailer systems and accessories.



“Many of these hardware systems are being procured for use in the agencies’ COVID-19 responses,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “Additionally, homeland security and public safety agencies in Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Greece, the Czech Republic and Colombia have recently placed orders for our systems.”

In COVID-19 responses, Genasys’ hardware systems enable operators to communicate to individuals and groups from safe standoff distances. Featuring industry-leading vocal clarity and area coverage, LRAD systems deliver notifications and information to people inside vehicles and buildings, facilitate drive-through coronavirus testing, provide communications for outdoor testing and triage centers, and broadcast social distancing reminders to large groups in public areas.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit www.genasys.com .

