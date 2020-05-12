Los Angeles, CA, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE) is excited about MIFTI’s (Magneto-Inertial Fusion Technologies, Inc.) recent progress in harnessing clean fusion energy as presented by a new article in a leading peer-reviewed fusion energy journal, AIP Physics of Plasmas.



Below are some of the steps along the way towards producing clean, no-carbon fusion energy and medical isotopes:

August 2018: MIFTI Reaction Cell generates a record 10 billion neutrons per pulse on the 1 million ampere Zebra machine at the University of Nevada, Reno National Terawatt Facility (UNR/NTF) using their patented Staged Z-pinch (SZP) technology.





The US Air Force MACH-2 simulation code predicts that US Nuclear partners are likely to achieve 1 trillion neutrons per pulse or better on the L3 Harris 4 million ampere machine; the amount required for commercial production of radioisotopes and possibly to produce enough energy to achieve "Break Even" which is the gateway requirement for electric power production.





Year 2020: Plans are now underway to scale-up power for MIFTI and sister company, MIFTEC Laboratories, Inc. (for radiopharmaceuticals). Experiments on L3 Harris’s more powerful 4 million ampere device are planned to begin this year.





It all comes together: MIFTI/MIFTEC have already drawn up the plans for their 10 million ampere machine, which is designed to provide significant net energy gain for production of power and medical isotopes.





MIFTI's SZP thermonuclear fusion energy technology is fueled by a simple isotope of hydrogen from seawater; an environmentally safe, low-cost process for an unlimited, non-proliferating energy source.

Thermonuclear fusion is a means to fuse atoms together using extremely high temperature and pressure. The sun and other stars are powered by nuclear fusion energy, fusing together lighter gas atoms by compressing them under enormous gravitational force and temperatures exceeding 15 million °C. The resulting thermal energy (heat) is contained by gravitational pressure balanced by thermal pressure. In order to achieve thermonuclear fusion on earth, a thermonuclear reactor must achieve temperatures equal to the sun’s core while confining and constricting this reaction through a magnetic force, inertial force, or a combination of both called magneto-inertial force. MIFTI achieves this by surrounding a lighter gas with a heavier gas and compressing it through application of a large current.

US Nuclear is an investor and strategic partner, owning 10% of MIFTEC and exclusive manufacturing and sales rights for the medical isotope generators in North America and Asia, and a smaller percentage of MIFTI.

The article can be found in Physics of Plasmas here: https://aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/1.5131770 .

