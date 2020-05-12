CBD Industry leading executive joins Endexx



Cave Creek, AZ, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Endexx Corporation , (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced Lawrence Hudson, MBA has been named Chief Marketing Officer of the CBD Unlimited division operations.

With an extensive background in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, Hudson brings over 9 years of hemp and cannabis market experience to CBD Unlimited in global branding, optimization, product development, marketing, sales, and regulatory compliance from “seed to sale”. Hudson plans to bring her experience to help launch thoughtful brand development strategies within CBD Unlimited’s core CPG category.

Ms. Hudson stated, "I am honored to contribute my expertise and energy to build on the excellent work and accomplishments of the CBD Unlimited Team." She added, "The dynamics of the Hemp-CBD industry require agile execution and the CBD Unlimited team has proven their ability to readily adapt."

Hudson will collaborate in various business aspects for CBD Unlimited, including product lifecycle planning, marketing, sales, and new product launches. Her knowledge of cannabis ranges from topicals, edibles, beverages, extracts, and concentrates such as vapes, wax, oils, capsules, and tinctures.

“We are happy to welcome Lawrence Hudson to the CBD Unlimited family. Her experience in the cannabis industry has tremendous value to our product management team as we ramp up our retail footprint,” commented Todd Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of CBD Unlimited. “Lawrence’s track record in our industry is undeniable and we are looking forward to utilizing our time with her as we continue to expand our product reach nationally and internationally.”

While the markets have been in turmoil, Endexx’s management team has been vetting key executive talent in the Consumer-Packaged-Goods (CPG) industry. The recent addition of Lawrence Hudson provides CBD Unlimited with deliverable knowledge to establish a dominant foothold in the retail space by anticipating customer needs. Hudson earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Management and French at Western State College followed by her MBA from Pepperdine University, The George L. Graziadio School of Business and Management.

About Endexx Corporation and CBD Unlimited.

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

