TAMPA, FL, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today, Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, provides registration and competition details for its upcoming Shadow Gaming eSports tournament on the acclaimed title Insurgency: Sandstorm. Sandstorm, developed and published by New World Interactive, is modern combat game based on close quarters team combat. Rated "Very Positive" with over 37,000 reviews on the preeminent video game marketplace Steam, and with a favorable 8.2 user score on the leading review aggregator Metacritic, Sandstorm has established itself as a positive force within its genre.





Shadow Gaming has opened registration for North America and posted tournament rules on https://shadowgamingtv.com/ or https://bit.ly/35SnXkA. Registration for the European region to open on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Competitors and spectators can also join the Shadow Gaming community Discord https://discord.gg/FfbHjCA to inquire about event details or connect with fellow gamers and tournament participants.

Spectators can enjoy the competition streamed live on the Shadow Gaming Twitch channel dedicated to First-Person Shooters (https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps).



Shadow Gaming is hosting the Sandstorm tournament across three weekends: Practice rounds for North American and European servers will be held on Saturday, May 23 on the Shadow Gaming Discord server; US Qualifiers will be held on Sunday, May 24; European Qualifiers will be held on Sunday, May 31; and qualified entrants for North America and Europe will compete in tournament finals on Sunday, June 7th.



The prize pool and rewards for the events is USD $2500.00, to be divided between a cash prize for the tournament winner and giveaways to 2nd, 3rd place, as well as audience members.



When asked for comment about the upcoming Sandstorm tournament, Luis Arce, President of Shadow Gaming, remarked, “An action-packed series of events on a solid title with rewards not just for players but also viewers embodies exactly what we seek in the Shadow Gaming experience: amazing fun and entertainment for everyone involved. Our new relationships with New World Interactive and numerous other studios is just the beginning of a larger strategic plan for Shadow Gaming going into the future.”

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms.

The number of investments in eSports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

