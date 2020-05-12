New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Education Publishing Market in US 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793536/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on digital education publishing market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the competitive price of digital educational content and innovative marketing strategies by digital education content publishers. In addition, competitive price of digital educational content is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The digital education publishing market in US market analysis includes product segment



The digital education publishing market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Digital textbooks

• Digital assessment books

• Others



This study identifies the increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector as one of the prime reasons driving the digital education publishing market in US growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our digital education publishing market in US covers the following areas:

• Digital education publishing market in US sizing

• Digital education publishing market in US forecast

• Digital education publishing market in US industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793536/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001