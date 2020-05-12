Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The COVID-19 Fallout: Research Report on the R&D, Economic Impact and Future Implications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report collates and provides valuable insights for understanding the epidemiology, mortality and morbidity ratios, current therapeutics in development, and the pandemic's impact on the global economy and healthcare industry.



Report Includes:

An overview of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease) pandemic outbreak and its impact on the R&D, global economy and overall healthcare industry

Data corresponding to a number of confirmed cases and reported deaths (globally and country-wise) due to COVID-19 pandemic fallout

Insight into the key scientific breakthroughs and developments currently underway, ongoing clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines, regulatory dynamics amid the pandemic fallout

Emphasis on future market implications, planning for economic recovery, and the need to reinvent mechanical ventilators (respiratory systems for emergency medical use)

Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread by the transmission of human-to-human infection. Throughout recent history, disease outbreaks, and pandemics include Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola, Zika (WHO, 2011b).

The main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates, and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness, and contagiousness. Pandemics have adversely affected the health of the global population and destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments. The report emphasizes the current pandemic outbreak COVID-19 and its impact on various stakeholders.



Reasons for Doing This Study:



The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is challenging the global economy and affecting all industries throughout the world. There is a critical need for the development of therapeutics and vaccines to control the transmission and treatment of existing infections.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Introduction to COVID-19

Overview of Pandemic Outbreaks

History of Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Case-Fatality Rate (CFR)

Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19

Lessons Learned from the Past

Healthcare Worker Infections

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of the Disease

Chapter 3 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts

Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development

Basigin (CD147)

C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)

Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 Virus)

Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)

Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)

Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit (IL-6RA)

Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Research and Development on COVID-19

Diagnostics and Medtech

The Need to Reinvent Ventilators

COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape

Chapter 4 Economic Impact of COVID-19

Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Predictions on the Global Economy

Quick Recovery

Global Slowdown

Pandemic and Recession

Social Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains

Disruption of Clinical Trials

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions

Chapter 6 Regulatory Scenario and COVID-19

Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)

Clinical Trials Being Conducted During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Drug Shortages Response

National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. FDA

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)

European Medicines Agency

Chapter 7 Future Implications

Public Health

Planning for the Economic Recovery

Short-Term Considerations

Long-Term Considerations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uv2mm4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900