This report collates and provides valuable insights for understanding the epidemiology, mortality and morbidity ratios, current therapeutics in development, and the pandemic's impact on the global economy and healthcare industry.

Report Includes:

  • An overview of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease) pandemic outbreak and its impact on the R&D, global economy and overall healthcare industry
  • Data corresponding to a number of confirmed cases and reported deaths (globally and country-wise) due to COVID-19 pandemic fallout
  • Insight into the key scientific breakthroughs and developments currently underway, ongoing clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines, regulatory dynamics amid the pandemic fallout
  • Emphasis on future market implications, planning for economic recovery, and the need to reinvent mechanical ventilators (respiratory systems for emergency medical use)

Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread by the transmission of human-to-human infection. Throughout recent history, disease outbreaks, and pandemics include Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola, Zika (WHO, 2011b).

The main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates, and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness, and contagiousness. Pandemics have adversely affected the health of the global population and destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments. The report emphasizes the current pandemic outbreak COVID-19 and its impact on various stakeholders.

Reasons for Doing This Study:

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is challenging the global economy and affecting all industries throughout the world. There is a critical need for the development of therapeutics and vaccines to control the transmission and treatment of existing infections.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Introduction
  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing this Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Introduction to COVID-19

  • Overview of Pandemic Outbreaks
  • History of Outbreak
  • Symptoms of COVID-19
  • Progression of COVID-19
  • Incubation Period
  • Epidemiology
  • Case-Fatality Rate (CFR)
  • Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19
  • Lessons Learned from the Past
  • Healthcare Worker Infections
  • Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
  • Spread of the Disease

Chapter 3 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts

  • Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development
  • Basigin (CD147)
  • C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)
  • Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 Virus)
  • Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)
  • Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)
  • Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit (IL-6RA)
  • Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
  • Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
  • Research and Development on COVID-19
  • Diagnostics and Medtech
  • The Need to Reinvent Ventilators
  • COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape

Chapter 4 Economic Impact of COVID-19

  • Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy
  • Government Expenditures on COVID-19
  • Predictions on the Global Economy
  • Quick Recovery
  • Global Slowdown
  • Pandemic and Recession
  • Social Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains
  • Disruption of Clinical Trials
  • Impact on Insurance Providers
  • Impact on Health Technology Assessment
  • Threat to Healthcare Acquisitions

Chapter 6 Regulatory Scenario and COVID-19

  • Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)
  • Clinical Trials Being Conducted During the COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Drug Shortages Response
  • National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic
  • U.S. FDA
  • Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)
  • European Medicines Agency

Chapter 7 Future Implications

  • Public Health
  • Planning for the Economic Recovery
  • Short-Term Considerations
  • Long-Term Considerations

