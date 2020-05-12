Dublin, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The COVID-19 Fallout: Research Report on the R&D, Economic Impact and Future Implications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report collates and provides valuable insights for understanding the epidemiology, mortality and morbidity ratios, current therapeutics in development, and the pandemic's impact on the global economy and healthcare industry.
Report Includes:
Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread by the transmission of human-to-human infection. Throughout recent history, disease outbreaks, and pandemics include Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola, Zika (WHO, 2011b).
The main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates, and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness, and contagiousness. Pandemics have adversely affected the health of the global population and destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments. The report emphasizes the current pandemic outbreak COVID-19 and its impact on various stakeholders.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is challenging the global economy and affecting all industries throughout the world. There is a critical need for the development of therapeutics and vaccines to control the transmission and treatment of existing infections.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Introduction to COVID-19
Chapter 3 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts
Chapter 4 Economic Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry
Chapter 6 Regulatory Scenario and COVID-19
Chapter 7 Future Implications
