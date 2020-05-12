CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Brian Wall and Joe Nastasi have joined LPL’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodian platforms. They reported having served approximately $315 million in brokerage and advisory assets*. They join from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.



The advisors are longtime friends who met years ago at a regional firm. Wall is an industry veteran, his career spanning 44 years as an advisor, having spent 14 years as a producing branch manager before going independent in 2012. He looks forward to the next chapter with LPL. Nastasi, the son of Italian immigrants, worked at a grocery store in his youth to save money for college. After graduating high school with a full scholarship, he decided to invest his college savings. Later, with an engineering degree and a job at IBM, Nastasi found he was spending more and more time managing his investment accounts. He decided to pursue a different career path, turning a hobby into what he calls his “dream job,” where he can share his knowledge and experience to help clients work toward fulfilling their financial goals and aspirations. “Investments can be the equalizer or stepping stone to go from humble beginnings to where I am now, living the American dream,” Nastasi said.

With the move to LPL, the advisors will merge their independent offices in the Kansas City, Mo. metropolitan area. “It was important to come together as a team for business continuity reasons and to ensure our clients are fully supported for years to come. We both believe in the golden rule and share LPL’s philosophy of putting the client first,” Wall said. Nastasi added, “The No. 1 factor driving our move was to partner with a client-friendly firm that supports our independence and business philosophy. LPL is such a great fit.”

The advisors also appreciate LPL’s integrated technology. “LPL has embraced technology in every aspect of an advisor’s practice. The fact that I can send something to my client that they can sign electronically is huge. I’ve never had that before,” Nastasi said.

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Brian and Joe to LPL and we wish them much success in their new partnership. We are inspired by their passion to work together in the interest of doing what’s best for their clients. As a partner with scale, we will continue to look for ways to drive down costs and bring value to LPL advisors’ businesses. We look forward to supporting Brian and Joe for years to come.”

