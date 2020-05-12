WAYNE, Pa., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica , the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries, announces its new Client Success Organization focused on helping clients achieve their supply chain objectives by gaining optimal value from Elemica solutions.



Steve Lyman, Senior Vice President of Professional Services and Client Success, will lead the new operation. In this role, Steve and his team will focus on understanding Elemica clients’ desired outcomes from using the Elemica products and align Elemica toward helping clients achieve these outcomes.

“Elemica is renewing our commitment to clients’ success across every part of the company – from Product Development, Sales and Marketing, to Professional Services, and Customer Support,” said Rich Katz, CEO of Elemica. “We want clients to not only gain value from our products but enjoy working with our people and company, too. Establishing a formal Client Success organization is just part of our overall client focus.”

“Elemica has many long-standing clients, as well as exciting new ones in industries we have not previously served,” adds Steve Lyman. “Companies use our solutions to achieve unique goals that are important to their business, so it is critical for us to tailor success strategies to the specific needs of each client.”

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

