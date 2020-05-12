12 May 2020

Pursuant to its obligations under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), Irish Continental Group plc publishes the below notifications received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Eamonn Rothwell











2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Chief Executive Officer















b) Initial Notification Amendment







Initial Notification







3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI



635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan











c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €0.065 130,385 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price











N/A















e) Date of the transaction



11 May 2020







f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland











g) Additional Information









Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



David Ledwidge











2k Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Chief Financial Officer















b) Initial Notification Amendment







Initial Notification







3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI



635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan Sale of shares to cover tax liability due on the vesting at (i) above c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) €0.065 44,500 (ii) €3.300 11,680 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price











N/A















e) Date of the transaction



11 May 2020







f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



















g) Additional Information









Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Andrew Sheen











2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Managing Director - Ferries Division















b) Initial Notification Amendment







Initial Notification







3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI



635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan Sale of shares to cover tax liability due on the vesting at (i) above



c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) €0.065 55,625 (ii) €3.300 18,356 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price











N/A















e) Date of the transaction



11 May 2020



f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



















g) Additional Information





















Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a) Name



Declan Freeman











2 Reason for the notification



a) Position/status



Managing Director - Container & Terminals Division















b) Initial Notification Amendment







Initial Notification







3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name



Irish Continental Group plc b) LEI



635400FQKB6QXERQOC74 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code ICG Unit







ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan Sale of shares to cover tax liability due on the vesting at (i) above







c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) (i) €0.065 44,500 (ii) €3.300 10,500 d) Aggregated information

— Aggregated volume

— Price











N/A















e) Date of the transaction



11 May 2020







f) Place of the transaction



Dublin, Ireland



















g) Additional Information













Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

