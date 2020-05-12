12 May 2020

Pursuant to its obligations under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), Irish Continental Group plc publishes the below notifications received under the Market Abuse Regulation.

Tom Corcoran
Company Secretary

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name  

Eamonn Rothwell

 
 

 

 
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status  

Chief Executive Officer

 

 

 

 
b) Initial Notification Amendment  

 

Initial Notification

 

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  

Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI  

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code 		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction  Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan

 

 

 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
  €0.065 130,385  
       
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 
e) Date of the transaction  

11 May 2020

 

 
f) Place of the transaction  

Dublin, Ireland

 

 

 
g) Additional Information  

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name  

David Ledwidge

 
 

 

 
2k Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status  

Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

 
b) Initial Notification Amendment  

 

Initial Notification

 

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  

Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI  

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code 		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction 
  1. Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
  2. Sale of shares to cover tax liability due on the vesting at (i) above
 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
   (i)  €0.065 44,500  
   (ii)  €3.300 11,680  
       
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 
e) Date of the transaction  

11 May 2020

 

 
f) Place of the transaction  

Dublin, Ireland

 

 

 

 

 
g) Additional Information  

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name  

Andrew Sheen

 
 

 

 
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status  

Managing Director - Ferries Division

 

 

 

 
b) Initial Notification Amendment  

 

Initial Notification

 

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  

Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI  

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code 		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction 
  1. Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
  2. Sale of shares to cover tax liability due on the vesting at (i) above
 

 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
   (i)  €0.065 55,625  
   (ii)  €3.300 18,356  
       
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 
e) Date of the transaction  

11 May 2020

 
f) Place of the transaction  

Dublin, Ireland

 

 

 

 

 
g) Additional Information  

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name  

Declan Freeman

 
 

 

 
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status  

Managing Director - Container & Terminals  Division

 

 

 

 
b) Initial Notification Amendment  

 

Initial Notification

 

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  

Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI  

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code 		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction 
  1. Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
  2. Sale of shares to cover tax liability due on the vesting at (i) above
 

 

 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
   (i)  €0.065 44,500  
   (ii)  €3.300 10,500  
       
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 
e) Date of the transaction  

11 May 2020

 

 
f) Place of the transaction  

Dublin, Ireland

 

 

 

 

 
g) Additional Information  

 

 

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

 
a) Name  

Tom Corcoran

 
 

 

 
2 Reason for the notification

 
a) Position/status  

Company Secretary

 

 

 

 

 
b) Initial Notification Amendment  

 

Initial Notification

 

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name  

Irish Continental Group plc
b) LEI  

635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial  instrument,
type  of
instrument
Identification code 		ICG Unit

 

ISIN : IE00BLP58571
b) Nature of the transaction  Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan

 

 
c) Price(s) and volume(s)        
  Price(s) Volume(s)  
  €0.065 32,485  
       
d) Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price 		 

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 
e) Date of the transaction  

11 May 2020

 

 
f) Place of the transaction  

Dublin, Ireland

 

 

 

 

 
g) Additional Information  

 

 

 

 