12 May 2020
Pursuant to its obligations under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), Irish Continental Group plc publishes the below notifications received under the Market Abuse Regulation.
Tom Corcoran
Company Secretary
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
Eamonn Rothwell
|
|2
| Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|
Irish Continental Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|€0.065
|130,385
|d)
| Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
11 May 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
|
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
David Ledwidge
|
|2k
| Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|
Irish Continental Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(i) €0.065
|44,500
|(ii) €3.300
|11,680
|d)
| Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
11 May 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
|
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
Andrew Sheen
|
|2
| Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
Managing Director - Ferries Division
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|
Irish Continental Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(i) €0.065
|55,625
|(ii) €3.300
|18,356
|d)
| Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
11 May 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
|
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
Declan Freeman
|
|2
| Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
Managing Director - Container & Terminals Division
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|
Irish Continental Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|(i) €0.065
|44,500
|(ii) €3.300
|10,500
|d)
| Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
11 May 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
|
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]
|1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
Tom Corcoran
|
|2
| Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
Company Secretary
|b)
|Initial Notification Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|
Irish Continental Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|
635400FQKB6QXERQOC74
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of
instrument
Identification code
| ICG Unit
ISIN : IE00BLP58571
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Vesting of awards made under the Irish Continental Group plc Performance Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|€0.065
|32,485
|d)
| Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume
— Price
|
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|
11 May 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|
Dublin, Ireland
|g)
|Additional Information
|
Irish Continental Group Plc
Dublin, IRELAND