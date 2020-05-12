New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Scented Candles Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793456/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on scented candles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing investment in household interiors, growing home dÃ©cor market, and diversified product portfolio of key vendors. In addition, increasing investment in household interiors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The scented candles market analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographic landscapes



The scented candles market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the increasing emergence of customized home fragrance candles as one of the prime reasons driving the scented candles market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of e-commerce market, and increase in popularity of DIY method and localization of oil ingredient sourcing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our scented candles market covers the following areas:

• Scented candles market sizing

• Scented candles market forecast

• Scented candles market industry analysis





