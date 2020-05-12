NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanan , the leading security solution for cloud-based email and collaboration suites, announced today new security protocols to protect Slack. Avanan is the first and only email security solution to extend the same level of protection to Slack as it does to Office 365, G-Suite and other popular collaboration platforms.



Slack is a leading instant messaging platform that allows users to create channels and groups and easily share files and information with co-workers and external partners. Slack has become one of the go-to platforms for information sharing and collaboration, and its usage is increasing at rapid rates due to the switch to remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of the work-from-home movement in March, Slack grew from 10 to 12.5 million simultaneous users within a matter of days. What was once an important part of business communication is now essential.

Avanan, the highest-rated cloud email security vendor, is bringing the same protections against malware and data loss protection (DLP) to Slack, becoming the first security solution to protect collaboration and messaging apps with the same advanced technology as email. All of Avanan’s email security tools are available for Slack including:

Scanning, or blocking, for malicious links or malware

Protections against data leakage so that sensitive company information doesn’t flow between departments or outside the organization

Defenses against impersonation attacks

Reviewing of all security events within a single UI

Detection and protection against east-west internal attacks

One-click installation

Any malware or potentially sensitive messages can be automatically blocked or quarantined while the system administrator and content owners are immediately notified.

As communication continues to move from email to multiple collaboration channels, these newly announced capabilities from Avanan further expand its support for leading cloud-based platforms and improve the security of the information that employees share with their co-workers and external parties.

Avanan promotes transparent, non-disruptive business communication without the risk of malware, phishing or other attacks. Slack is protected by the same, easy-to-use Avanan security protocols that secure other collaboration services like Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, Citrix ShareFile and Box. Avanan’s unique approach to protecting these services allows for the rapid reviewing of all security events generated by the protected email services, file sharing, collaboration and messaging platforms in a single console, as well as enabling security analysts to quickly mitigate any potential attack.

See the power and simplicity. Secure your entire business. Learn more about Avanan’s cloud-based security for Slack online.

About Avanan

Avanan catches the advanced attacks that evade default and advanced security tools. Its invisible, multi-layer security enables full-suite protection for cloud collaboration solutions such as Office 365™, G-Suite™ and Slack™. The platform deploys in one click via API to prevent Business Email Compromise and block phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover and shadow IT across the enterprise. Avanan replaces the need for multiple tools to secure the entire cloud collaboration suite, with a patented solution that goes far beyond any other Cloud Email Security Supplement.

CONTACT:

Deb Montner, Montner Tech PR

(203) 226-9290

dmontner@montner.com