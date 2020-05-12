EAGLE, Idaho, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today announced the launch of its telehealth service in partnership with whiskerDocs, a leader in the veterinary telehealth industry that has been at the forefront of establishing best practices in veterinary telehealth since 2013.



Dr. Lauren Olavessen, PetIQ’s Chief Medical Officer, commented, “The health of our customers’ pets is our number one concern. Offering a comprehensive telehealth solution is the natural extension of our commitment to provide affordable and convenient pet wellness products and services. We look forward to seeing our valued customers when our Wellness Centers and Community Clinics resume operations, and although telehealth cannot replace an in-person physical exam, we are excited to provide our customers with more support.”

The telehealth service is complimentary and available to PetIQ’s loyal pet parents who have visited one of its service locations in the past. Customers can utilize the PetIQ Veterinary Help Line, powered by whiskerDocs, seven days a week, from 7am to 7pm, and speak to a team of veterinary professionals to assist with common questions pet parents have about general pet care, including topics such as the triage of symptoms, education and information on testing & prevention, behavioral issues, diet & exercise, and holistic health options.

Further, the PetIQ family of veterinary service brands, including VetIQ Petcare, VIP Petcare, and PetVet, is developing expanded capabilities in a second phase that will offer customers a more comprehensive, integrative care solution. The solution will combine the teletriage and decision support services provided by whiskerDocs with a telemedicine platform that will be available on a state-by-state basis, depending upon prevailing regulations and the services the Company can provide in a virtual setting.

Deb Leon, Chief Executive Office of whiskerDocs, added, “We are pleased to partner with PetIQ because we share a common mission to provide pet parents the access they need to clinical and educational resources, delivered in an integrated system that elevates their confidence and ability to care for their pets. Together, the blending of whiskerDocs’ teletriage service and PetIQ’s affordable, convenient nationwide solutions empowers pet parents to make better decisions on behalf of their pets.”

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them. For more information, visit www.PetIQ.com.

About whiskerDocs

whiskerDocs, the leader in virtual triage services for pets, has been trailblazing telehealth with innovative on-demand solutions since 2013. Serving pet parents in the U.S. and Canada, whiskerDocs provides multi-channel access to nearly 5 million pets via client partnerships and direct to consumer relationships. whiskerDocs’ team of veterinary telehealth specialists is comprised of licensed veterinarians and credentialed veterinary technicians, who are enabled to deliver a seamless experience with primary care providers through whiskerDocs’ patented processes and proprietary technology.

