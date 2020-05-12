DALLAS, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, a leader in store lifecycle management (SLM) and integrated workplace management system (IWMS) solutions, today announced it will host a webinar and a virtual summit in May focused on location strategies retail professionals can employ to emerge stronger, including planning for re-openings in the coming weeks and months.
Retail and restaurant companies are experiencing the brunt of the unprecedented pandemic environment, and many are scrambling to survive. Forward thinking retailers are taking decisive action to respond to these changes, including evaluating new ways to creatively control their occupancy costs and leverage location analytics to better and more quickly adapt to this new normal so they can react faster and recover sooner.
More about these events:
Webinar: Retail Location Strategy in a COVID-19 World with Dunkin’ Brands
Wednesday, May 13 at 1:00 PM CT/2:00 PM ET
The coronavirus is having a significant impact on how retailers currently operate, and many experts believe these developments will result in long-term changes in consumer behavior. It’s difficult to predict how, where, and to what degree things will shift. Compounding the issue is the fact sales forecasting techniques of the past no longer accurately predict the future.
Devon Wolfe, Senior Vice President of Analytics at Tango and Dunkin’ Senior Director of Global Market Planning, David Srsic, will explore the Three R’s of the Retail Recovery – Reopen, Recalibrate and Reposition. Reopen will focus on developing a strategic, data-driven approach to reopening across markets. Recalibrate will address the fact that historical sales forecasting models are no longer predictive in a COVID-19 world. Reposition will unpack the longer-term impact of changes in consumer buying patterns and the resulting necessary evolution of location strategies and store formats.
To register for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ouou7VkKQze55U850acoJA
Virtual Summit: The Next Normal for Retail Location Strategy
Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM CT/12:00 PM ET
Since the pandemic, everything as we once knew it in retail has changed, including cancellations of some of the industry’s largest events such as ICSC RECon. To fill this information void, Tango is hosting a virtual summit comprised of a series of presentations aimed at providing actionable insights to help retail organizations think through their current strategies and move forward in this unprecedented environment. Thought leaders including Shannon Koenigsdorf, Regional Lead, Client Service Delivery at Cushman & Wakefield and Shai Verma, partner at Deloitte, will share their perspectives on the state of the industry and what retailers need to be thinking about and planning for now. The summit will begin with a keynote address from Tango’s CEO Pranav Tyagi and move into a roundtable and presentations covering a range of COVID-19 topics including reopening strategies, lease renegotiations, scaling to meet the crisis and the evolution of location strategies.
To register for this virtual summit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2vX3RhdMR5WmRMFHZzX6ZA
Both events reinforce Tango’s mission to help retailers quickly recover from the business challenges from COVID-19. Tango recently launched two free tools to help retail organizations make strategic decisions around their portfolio and location strategies:
About Tango
As a global leader in store lifecycle management and workplace integration management, Tango helps large retail brands and corporations gain competitive advantage by maximizing customer and location data insights. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, Tango’s Strategic Location Management solution is purpose-built and unites spatial analytics, real estate and location management into a single platform. With Tango, businesses improve market planning and site selection, lease administration and accounting to ensure compliance.
