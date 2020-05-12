LOVELAND, Colo., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bongo announced today a partnership with John Wiley & Sons, Inc., a global leader in research and education, to enhance the publisher’s digital Spanish course offerings through its online courseware platform, WileyPLUS. By integrating Bongo’s video assessment technology into current WileyPLUS Spanish courses, instructors will have access to pre-built video assignments that foster students’ ability to converse confidently and effectively.

Each pre-built video assignment corresponds to a specific chapter in WileyPLUS’ Spanish textbooks, so the activities students complete progress in parallel with the lessons they’re learning. The assignments consist of structured workflows that foster oral communication skills, promote collaborative learning, and facilitate personalized feedback.

“Wiley has always offered best-in-class content through its online environments, so this partnership was really about using our solution to make that content even more engaging and interactive,” said Josh Kamrath, Bongo’s CEO. “Our team can’t wait to see the impact these structured video workflows have on student outcomes, and we’re excited to continue growing with a company who shares our passion for learning and development.”

Wiley adds to Bongo’s growing partnership portfolio that includes industry-leading learning technology organizations like D2L, Moodle, Top Hat, and Toolwire.

