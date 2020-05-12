FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.verabradley.com . Alternatively, interested parties may dial into the call at (800) 458-4121, and enter the access code 6868520. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and remain available through June 17, 2020. To access the recording, listeners should dial (844) 512-2921, and enter the access code 6868520.

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a majority interest of Pura Vida Bracelets, a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand with a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other accessories.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116

Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)

Mediacontact@verabradley.com



