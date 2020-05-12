1ST Annual Webathon Starts At 9 AM Eastern Time On Sunday, May 31, 2020



NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 9 AM Eastern and running until Monday morning, June 1, 2020, the Children's Brain Tumor Foundation (CBTF) is hosting a 24-hour live stream Webathon, modeled on the iconic annual Jerry Lewis telethons. The Webathon will be full of celebrity guest appearances and performances by professionals and families ranging from music, comedy, workout routines, art, mixed martial arts, and cooking demos – even horse yoga. There will be updates on advances in brain tumor research funded by CBTF, overviews of life during, and after a brain tumor and CBTF services. All to raise funds and create awareness about childhood brain tumors.

"We're so excited about this event," says CBTF's President, Stacia Wagner. "We're taking an old fundraising concept, the telethon, and adding a modern twist. What better way to highlight our families, and educate the public, in a time of social distancing. We are excited to start something fun and different."

The Webathon will be hosted live on Zoom, and highlights will also be available on CBTF's Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/Childrensbraintumor ). Donations are being accepted now and during the event: (i) on the CBTF website ( http://cbtf.org/ ), through Venmo @CBTF19, through the Webathon Go Fund Me page https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/webathon and by texting "CBTF1989" to 41411.

Webathon registration is available on Zoom https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l_twexfuTBKXz_0fmV2xAQ.

Everybody registering before midnight ET on Saturday, May 23 will be entered into a sweepstakes for the winner's choice of (1) a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, the almost impossible to get, world's #1 rated bourbon or (2) a fully loaded PS4 Pro system (each valued at over $1000).

The Webathon will be emceed for the full 24 hours by CBTF President Stacia Wagner and Chairman Lionel Leventhal as well as a host of celebrity guest stars and survivors.

This is the perfect wrap-up to May, which is Brain Tumor Awareness Month. The goal of the Webathon is to share the talents, stories, and accomplishments of childhood brain tumor families and friends, along with donated performances by professional entertainers. "There are over 4,600 children newly diagnosed with a brain tumor every year. We want to create an awareness of the childhood brain tumor world and while raising funds to make sure no family goes through this journey alone while we work to find a cure," continued Wagner.

For more information about performing, tuning in, and donating, please reach out to Stacia Wagner at swagner@cbtf.org or to Kayla Giacin at kgiacin@cbtf.org , or call 212-448-9494.