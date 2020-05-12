San Francisco, California, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veem, the global payment network for small-to-midsize businesses, announced today the release of its inaugural report, “State of Small Business: Challenges and Paths Forward.” The report provides a snapshot of sentiment among 690 US small business owners in light of COVID-19.
“One inspiring theme that we see throughout the report — despite the anxiety and uncertainties of today’s climate — is that small businesses are fighting back and showing resilience. Just one example of this, when addressing supply chain disruptions, 39% of respondents are making changes to offset impact,” said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem.
Below are some key findings:
The release of this report comes on the heels of Veem’s launch of its automated, self-service SBA Payroll Protection Program online loan application. Veem’s technology, processes and human capital was rapidly adaptable to deliver loan application service at scale. Working with tech-savvy bank partners, Veem has helped thousands of customers submit PPP applications.
To download “2020 State of Small Business: Challenges and Paths Forward,” please visit our website.
About Veem
Veem is the global payments network built for business. Trusted by more than 195,000 businesses around the world, Veem provides simple, secure, and trackable payments to over 110 countries. Our mission is to help businesses build and strengthen their relationships with suppliers and partners all over the world. Through seamless integrations with popular business applications, Veem provides a revolutionary payment experience.
Veem
