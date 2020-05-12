CINCINNATI, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions ® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, announced today that it was recently selected as fund administrator for the Cornerstone Capital Access Impact Fund (CCIIX). Cornerstone Capital Group is a privately held registered investment adviser based in New York that focuses solely on sustainable and impact investing through targeted Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies without sacrificing financial performance. After a thorough due diligence process, Ultimus was chosen to administer the ESG mutual fund through its Capitol Series Trust. Ultimus is delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions for the ESG fund that includes fund administration, compliance, fund accounting, financial administration, transfer agency and distribution support.



Cornerstone Capital has an outstanding reputation in the industry, investing with a focus on emerging global impact themes, and benefits from the series trust’s turnkey offering. The company applies a variety of risk analysis techniques to evaluate target managers to ensure asset impact efficacy, and aims to identify those who can successfully select companies that can grow earnings at above-average rates over several years, while simultaneously making a meaningful impact.

“Many dedicated impact investment strategies require high-minimum investments, putting them out of reach for most people who would like to invest in ways that achieve a positive societal impact,” said Erika Karp, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Capital Inc. “We created the Access Impact Fund to broaden opportunities for investors to gain access to impact, and have assigned what we believe are the best multi-managers in the business to systematically integrate key ESG factors, underpinned by rigorous research, into their processes and methodologies. That is why we believe Cornerstone is offering one of the most innovative products in the world. Furthermore, we were impressed with the consultative partnership Ultimus employed from the very beginning, as well as the company’s recent demonstration of support for diversity through the addition of two women to this series trust board.”

“At Ultimus, we are grateful to have the opportunity to work with these thought leaders in the ESG space, and our dedicated team is pleased to assist Cornerstone with the expansion of this unique product in the marketplace,” said Matt Miller, President of Capitol Series Trust. “Erika and her team have an outstanding reputation in the ESG industry. We look forward to working with their highly-experienced sub-advisers as they continue investing with a focus on emerging global impact themes.”

Access Impact Fund holdings are broken down by regions and sectors that include technology, industrials, communication services, healthcare, consumer discretionary and consumer staples, financials, real estate, and utilities. To learn more, click on the fund facts tab found at https://cornerstonecapitalfunds.com

About Cornerstone Capital and CEO Erika Karp

Cornerstone Capital Group serves clients who want their investments to contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive world. The company was founded in 2013 by Erika Karp, Founder and CEO, to develop and manage custom investment strategies aimed at achieving targeted environmental and social impact without sacrificing financial performance. She is a recognized entrepreneur, businesswoman, investment adviser, writer, and speaker on issues related to sustainable finance. She also is a strong advocate for promoting employee engagement and diversity in the workplace.

Karp is a well-known public speaker throughout the globe on topics including sustainable investing and finance, corporate strategy and modeling, transparency, and excellence in ESG performance. Her urgency to leverage capital markets to move investments towards social impact was honed during her decades working on Wall Street, especially while working as Managing Director and Head of Global Sector Research at UBS Investment Bank. Through her leadership at Cornerstone to merge profit and purpose together, Karp has partnered and advised organizations throughout her career including the United Nation’s Global Compact, the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the World Economic Forum.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans, including many ESG strategies. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 750 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,200 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

You should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses before investing. This information, as well as other important details, are contained in the Fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus, which should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a Fund prospectus or summary prospectus, call 1-800-986-6187.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the Fund’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Applying ESG and sustainability criteria to the investment process may exclude securities of certain issuers for both investment and non-investment reasons and therefore the Fund may forgo some market opportunities available to funds that do not use ESG or sustainability criteria. Securities of companies with certain focused ESG practices may shift into and out of favor depending on market and economic conditions, and the Fund’s performance may at times be better or worse than the performance of funds that do not use ESG or sustainability criteria. Investments in foreign securities involve risks that may be different from those of U.S. securities. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss.

Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC.