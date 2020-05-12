Sevnica, Slovenia, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protect Pharmaceutical Corp. “OTC:(PRTT)” is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Hotel Albons in Spain. This 25 million Euro property is located in the heart of the historical region of Catalonia, Empordà Girona, about 25 kilometers south of the French border. The location was one of the favorite places of impressionist painter Salvador Dali. The hotel has a magnificent swimming pool overlooking the Montgri Massif and is surrounded by rural landscapes. The property contains more than five hectares of owned land surrounded by olive groves next to the stunning beaches of Costa Brava.

The contemporary architecture of the Hotel was designed by the firm of Pigem, Arranda & Vilata. Owing to its original concepts and modern innovative forms that harmonize the landscape, the Hotel Albons received the Fad award for architecture and interior design.

The Hotel Albons is a five-star property that opened in February 2020 and is currently operated by CMC Hospitality and is in the process of joining the portfolio of a first-rate international brand.

The newly-acquired property will allow the company to not only add value and revenue, but to showcase its award-winning vineyard products. This increased scale of operations is expected to substantially add to existing shareholder value.

Contemporaneous with the acquisition, the company is also pleased to welcome its new Director of European Operations, Angela Savcenco, who holds an international degree in hotel management. Ms. Savcenco is currently an executive with New Helen Spain Holdings.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

Protect Pharmaceutical Corp.

info@agropharmacy.com



Attachment