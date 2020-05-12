The Company Continues to Expand the Presence of its Product Lines on a National Level to an Increasingly Diverse Customer Base



NEW YORK, NY, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating Company that operates through the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products as well as the evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments, today announced that it has increased its product liability insurance coverage to $8,000,000 (previously it had been $5,000,000). The Company continues to expand the presence of its products and product lines on a national level. However, a number of large retail chains require the issuance of Certificate(s) of Insurance with “coverage limit(s) . . . of no less than $7,500,000.” In response, the Company has successfully increased such coverage – to a level above that $7,500,000 threshold.

In other news, the Company is planning to commence production of its 2ndflavor of Cannabigerol (“CBG”) infused Tauri-Gum™ - in the near future - the flavor: Black Currant. The Company has decided to increase the CBG concentration to 15mg (per each piece of Black Currant Tauri-Gum™). The MSRP for this Black Currant Tauri-Gum™ will be set at: $22.99 per Blister Pack.

Tauriga’s CEO Seth M. Shaw expressed, “The Company continues to broaden and diversify its products and product lines, while simultaneously achieving widespread acceptance on a national level. The Company continues to experience strong levels of growth and believes that it has built a foundation conducive to long term success. Separately, the Company is pleased with the progress it continues to make – with respect to its Pharmaceutical Product development as well as its Collaboration Agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc. (into which it has already invested more than $110,000).”

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum™, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is both Kosher certified and Vegan formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate) & (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum™ Flavor: Peach-Lemon). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com ). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at www.tauriga.com

Complementary to the Company’s retail business, are its two ongoing biotechnology initiatives. The first one relates to the development of a Pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™, for nausea regulation (specifically designed to help patients that are subjected to ongoing chemotherapy treatment). On March 18, 2020, the Company announced that it filed a provisional U.S. patent application covering its pharmaceutical grade version of Tauri-Gum™. The Patent, filed with the U.S.P.T.O. is Titled “MEDICATED CBD COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT”. The second one relates to a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies Inc. for the co-development of a rapid, multiplexed, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) test with superior sensitivity and selectivity.

The Company is headquartered in New York City and operates a regional office in Barcelona, Spain. In addition, the Company operates a full time E-Commerce fulfillment center located in LaGrangeville, New York.

