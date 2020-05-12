PLEASANTON, Calif., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, is excited to announce a partnership with Holberg EEG AS. The partnership will advance the development and distribution of an AutoSCORE algorithm to automate Electroencephalography (“EEG”) classifications and improve reporting efficiency.



“We are excited about this new partnership,” said Jonathan Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer at Natus. “This partnership will further advance our shared vision to improve and automate the diagnosis and ultimate care of epilepsy patients around the globe.”

Holberg EEG has developed and commercialized SCORE EEGTM, a reporting and database software that builds on the new international consensus for describing EEG examinations (SCORE) and replaces free text reporting. The new partnership will advance the next steps to develop AutoSCORE, which will provide decision support to reduce EEG reporting variability, improve quality, and reduce time and cost for users. AutoSCORE has the potential to improve clinical outcome and value of care for the millions suffering from epilepsy.

“There is an empirical need to improve the quality of EEG assessment,” said Øyvind Gulbrandsen, Chief Executive Officer at Holberg EEG AS. “We aim to automate EEG descriptions by applying machine learning to the world’s largest database of annotated EEG’s, and are excited to do this in collaboration with Natus.”

About Holberg EEG AS

Holberg EEG AS is a Norwegian based eHealth company with products for standardized structural interpretation, reporting and sharing of advanced diagnostic data, and is currently focused in the field of Electroencephalography.

Additional information about Holberg EEG AS can be found at www.holbergeeg.com .

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical Incorporated can be found at www.natus.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. The Company's future results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including the development of the AutoSCORE technology, the business, social and economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's business and results of operations, the ability of the Company to realize the anticipated benefits from its new structure or from its consolidation strategy, effects of competition, the Company's ability to successfully integrate and achieve its profitability goals from recent acquisitions, the demand for Natus products and services, the impact of adverse global economic conditions and changing governmental regulations, including foreign exchange rate changes, on the Company's target markets, the Company's ability to expand its sales in international markets, the Company's ability to maintain current sales levels in a mature domestic market, the Company's ability to control costs, risks associated with bringing new products to market, and the Company's ability to fulfill product orders on a timely basis, as well as those factors identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.