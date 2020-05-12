New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Silica Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594270/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on specialty silica market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased penetration in emerging markets and increasing demand for paints with functional benefits. In addition, increased penetration in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The specialty silica market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The specialty silica market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Percipitated silica

• Fumed silica

• Colloidal silica

• Silica gel

• Fused gel



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing applications of precipitated silica in the food industry as one of the prime reasons driving the specialty silica market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our specialty silica market covers the following areas:

• Specialty silica market sizing

• Specialty silica market forecast

• Specialty silica market industry analysis"





