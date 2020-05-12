New York, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mattress Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594262/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on mattress market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of commercial end-users and rising popularity of eco-friendly mattresses. In addition, expansion of commercial end-users is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mattress market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The mattress market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Innerspring mattress

• Memory foam mattress

• Latex mattress

• Other mattresses



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for smart mattresses as one of the prime reasons driving the mattress market growth during the next few years.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our mattress market covers the following areas:

• Mattress market sizing

• Mattress market forecast

• Mattress market industry analysis"





