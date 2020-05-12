Kvika banki hf. will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Thursday 14 May, after markets closing. A meeting to present the results to market participants will be held at Kvika‘s headquarters on the 9th floor, Katrínartún 2, Reykjavík at 4:30pm the same day.





Instructions from the authorities regarding restrictions on gatherings will be followed in all respects at the meeting, including in terms of hygiene, number of participants and distance between participants. Presentation for investors will be made public before the meeting.