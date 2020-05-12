NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network , serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, announced today new enhancements to its MRO business development tool -- MRO Prospector -- and the expansion of its marketplace, MRO Links . The decisions to expand services for the MRO Community follow the ongoing need to keep the essential MRO community connected with opportunities for buyer-seller relationships.

“With COVID-19 requiring us to move our flagship MRO Americas event to September this year, we felt it was very important that we continue to expand our digital tools and resources for the community we serve all year,” said Anne McMahon, Managing Director, Intelligence and Data Services, Aviation Week Network. “These new improvements to our MRO digital resources provide the community a forum to continually prospect for new opportunities, and showcase some new supplier options in a time of great demand.”

MRO Prospector, the industry’s primary tool for searching for MRO market opportunities and competitive insight, has made enhancements that include:

an expanded contracts database – with 4,500+ new contracts – covering 37,000 aircraft and 80,000 engines

greater details on in-house repairs, including component repair, down to ATA chapter

easy-to-use data visualization tools with new graphical display options

expanded filters allowing users the ability to filter by registration number and service detail

“The MRO team is excited to bring so much more detail to the market with this update, including multiple service activities and components per contract. Going forward, our clients can expect more updates per month and an improved interface while we continue to innovate and keep MRO Prospector at the top of the game,” says Andy Webster, Aviation Week Network’s Head of MRO Research.

MRO Links, the industry’s marketplace for showcasing and sourcing products and services, will continue to expand the cleaning and health services section to provide an opportunity for suppliers of professional protection equipment to reach into the aviation market. This sector has an enormous buying and sourcing need to enable returning to service safely and efficiently.

Aviation Week Network is a long-standing partner to the MRO community -- connecting through events, including an expanded webinar series, as well as intelligence, marketing services, fleet, data and forecasting tools. “Rest assured our commitment to the MRO community is unwavering as we navigate this unprecedented time period and the industry’s road to recovery,” said Greg Hamilton, President of the Aviation Week Network. “Our commitment from the beginning has been to help our customers maintain situational awareness, see forward, and connect with experts and each other to navigate the risks, plan for the recovery and return to growth.”

For information on the newly enhanced MROP, contact Anne McMahon at +1 646-469-1564, anne.mcmahon@aviationweek.com .

For information on MRO Links, visit mrolinks.com or contact Elizabeth Zlitni at +1 913-967-1348, elizabeth.zlitni@aviationweek.com.

