West Des Moines, IA, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance today announced its alliance with Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI), Inc, the worldwide leader in evidence-based de-escalation and crisis prevention training, to offer certification programs and seminars to its policyholders in the nonprofit & human services, education, religious organization and small business niches.

“We are pleased to work with CPI to bring these training opportunities to our customers,” says Dave Dietz, Senior Vice President, Core Commercial Lines at GuideOne. “As the leading provider of crisis prevention and de-escalation training around the globe, CPI understands the challenges faced daily by those who work with people who lose control of their behaviors.”

He continues, “Through this training, our customers’ employees will learn skills and strategies to identify, and avoid, crisis in the workplace as well as develop the skills needed to safely de-escalate and manage disruptive incidents in their organizations.”

De-escalation in everyday lives is crucial now as individuals face highly elevated emotions in a variety of situations, says CPI. These can include interactions in everyday settings and situations.

“For 40 years, Crisis Prevention Institute has been the industry leader in de-escalation and crisis intervention techniques in the workplace. To date we have trained hundreds of thousands of education, healthcare and human services professionals in these skills to bring back to their facilities,” said Tony Jace, CEO of Crisis Prevention Institute. “These Certified Instructors have, in turn, trained over 15 million of their colleagues that with dignity, respect and an evidence-based approach we can make the workplace a safer environment for employees and those in their care.”

In addition to the training and certification programs and seminars, additional resources, including videos, e-books, safety articles and more, are available for policyholders on GuideOne.com.

About GuideOne Insurance



GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Crisis Prevention Institute, Inc.

Crisis Prevention Institute, Inc. is an international training organization committed to the best practices and safe behavior management methods that focus on prevention. Founded in 1980, it has been their mission to reduce the likelihood and severity of workplace violence incidents. Over 17,000 facilities, 37,000 Certified Instructors and 15 million trained professionals worldwide trust CPI to help create more confident and productive employees.

