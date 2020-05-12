Portland, OR, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global blockchain identity management market was pegged at $107 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $11.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 79.2% during the study period. The report offers a detailed analysis of value chain, market dynamics, top winning strategies, key segments, business performance, and competitive landscape.

Increase in transactions transparency, rise in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity,& product safety, and rise in investment by retail industries in blockchain-based solutions augment the growth of the global blockchain identity management market. However, lack of skilled experts restrain the growth to some extent. Moreover, rapidly changing retail sector and international trade is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities for the key players in the market.

The global blockchain identity management market is segmented on the basis of service providers, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on service provider, the market is classified into application provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure provider. The infrastructure provider segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for more than half of the global blockchain identity management market share in 2018, and is projected to dominate throughout the study period. On the other hand, the application provider segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 84.8% by the end of 2026.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6195

Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The large enterprises segment contributed for more than four-fifths of the global blockchain identity management market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the estimated period. Contrarily, the small & medium enterprises segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 85.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global blockchain identity management market. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific, would cite the fastest CAGR of 89.7% by 2026.

The key blockchain identity management industry players profiled in the report include Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Cognizant, Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS).

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6195

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter