Real People Investment Holdings Limited ("RPIH") has on the date hereof given instructions to Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (the "Agent"), being the agent under its up to SEK 260,000,000 and NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds with ISIN SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 2013/2025 (the "Bonds") to initiate a written procedure in order to request that the bondholders agree:

(i) to waive the event of default that will occur as a result of the breach of the cost to income ratio for the measurement period ending on 31 March 2020 (as announced by RPIH in the press release dated 30 April 2020); and

(ii) to amend and restate the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") so that any waivers granted by the senior lenders with respect to:

the financial covenants in the senior unsecured loan agreement for the measurement periods ending on 31 March 2020, 30 June 2020 and 30 September 2020 (the "Test Periods") will automatically apply to the corresponding financial covenants in Clause 14.2 (Financial condition) of the Terms and Conditions for the corresponding Test Periods; and late delivery of certain financial reports in the senior unsecured loan agreement will automatically apply to the corresponding undertakings in Clause 13.1 (Information from the Issuer) of the Terms and Conditions,

as further specified in the notice of written procedure attached hereto and available on RPIH's website (www.realpeoplegroup.co.za) and on Stamdata (www.stamdata.com).

The outcome of the written procedure will be announced by way of press release in connection with the termination of the written procedure. The record date for being eligible to vote in the written procedure is 15 May 2020 and the deadline for voting is 3.00 p.m. (CET) 26 May 2020. The written procedure may, however, be concluded before the expiry of the voting deadline if a requisite majority has accepted the requests.

For questions regarding the administration of the written procedure, documentation and voting procedure, please contact the Agent at voting.sweden@nordictrustee.com or +46 8 783 79 00.

For questions regarding the proposals and requests set out in the notice of written procedure, please contact Pareto Securities AB, being RPIH's financial advisor in relation to the written procedure, at Jonas.Hellberg@paretosec.com or +46 8 402 5110.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer

Email: ctaylor@realpeople.co.za

Phone number: +27 82 772 5481

This information is information that RPIH is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 12 May 2020 at 4.00 p.m. (CET)

